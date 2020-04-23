STA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 177.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of HON traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.68. 2,786,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,902. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $165.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

