STA Wealth Management LLC Has $16.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.67. 2,412,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

