STA Wealth Management LLC Has $19.58 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1,869.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,245 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.1% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,502,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,677,000 after purchasing an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after buying an additional 1,603,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,466,000 after buying an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after buying an additional 2,753,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,631 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,582. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

