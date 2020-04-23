STA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,510.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,335 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 2.0% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.11.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.74. 25,783,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,704,696. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

