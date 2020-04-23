Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Standard Motor Products worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 306,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 293,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

NYSE SMP opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $934.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

