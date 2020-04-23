Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $1.17 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00055533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.04617186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00067230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014122 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009675 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

STPT is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,980,898 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

