Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.80-9.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.80-9.00 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.