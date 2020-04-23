Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.6% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,497,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

