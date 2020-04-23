Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00013083 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $24,207.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,465.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.03197357 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00778267 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,671,023 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.