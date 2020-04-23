Stellar Reaches One Day Volume of $1.05 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Stellar has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, Exrates and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.02607649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,875 coins and its circulating supply is 20,291,399,329 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Kraken, Binance, Indodax, OKEx, CEX.IO, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Koinex, Bittrex, ABCC, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, Kuna, CryptoMarket, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, RippleFox, Exmo, Stronghold, C2CX, Exrates, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Liquid, Kryptono, Gate.io, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koineks, GOPAX, ZB.COM, BCEX, BitMart and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

