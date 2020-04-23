Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $4.96 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,310. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average of $188.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

