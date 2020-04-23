Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Trims Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 10.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned 1.49% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.77. 215,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,950. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

