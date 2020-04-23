Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,276.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,194.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.64. The company has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

