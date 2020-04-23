Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 23rd (ATHX, AVYA, CP, DANOY, DDAIF, FHI, GCTAF, GMS, GOOD, GWW)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 23rd:

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Argus.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:NDVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

