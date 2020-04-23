Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 23rd (ENBL, ESTC, ETRN, FCCO, FSNUY, FWONA, GEAGY, GFL, GHL, GMO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 23rd:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Get Enable Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

