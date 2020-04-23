Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,748% compared to the average volume of 280 put options.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,242,000 after acquiring an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

