Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 731% compared to the average volume of 506 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,447. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $585.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

