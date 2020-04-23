Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,034 put options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,896 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.32. 16,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.