Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,028 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 601% compared to the typical volume of 575 put options.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer purchased 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $81,240.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.2% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE:SIG opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.