Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,735 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the average daily volume of 636 call options.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,663,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,874,000 after buying an additional 1,443,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,484,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,166,000 after buying an additional 954,862 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,211,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,694. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.