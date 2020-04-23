STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $23,389.11 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,540.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.02512839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.43 or 0.03188415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00582052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00800903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00074943 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00027481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00599312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.