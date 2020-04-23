Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Professional Planning increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 48,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 46.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 21,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.63. 3,551,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,420,484. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

