Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 2,379 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,451,728. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

