Strategic Wealth Designers Buys 199 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.4% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded up $45.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,408.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,978.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,883.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,380.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

