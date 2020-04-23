Stryker (SYK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

