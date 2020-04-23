SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUOPY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

