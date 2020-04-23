Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.99. 1,855,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,695,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

