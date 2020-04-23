Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 11,157 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,614 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in HP by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $15.01. 316,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,864,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

