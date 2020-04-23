Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,125 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $235,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.69.

PTC traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.24. 96,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 169.85 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.