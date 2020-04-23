Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,231 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

NYSE:GL traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.75. 27,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,609. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

