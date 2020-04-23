Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,328 shares of company stock worth $117,603,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 177,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Iqvia from $163.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.