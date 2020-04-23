Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,104,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

