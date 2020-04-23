Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.56 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 265,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,362,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

