Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,038,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,863.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 307,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.79.

NYSE PPG traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $116.54. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

