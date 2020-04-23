Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Realty Income by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 440,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

