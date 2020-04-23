Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 91,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

