Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 15,350 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 139.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,494,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.28. 39,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,018. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

