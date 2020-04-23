Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,314,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,258,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after buying an additional 396,011 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.73. 9,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

