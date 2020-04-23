Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 11,360 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 161,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 63,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $51.28. 48,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,095. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.76.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

