Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 13,424 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 531,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

