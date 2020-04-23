Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,937 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,746,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.70.

Shares of ROP traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.28. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.