Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 33,297 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,297 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 734,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

