Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). US Capital Advisors has a “Sell” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

