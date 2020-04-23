Sun Life Financial Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.08. 24,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,733,000 after purchasing an additional 435,990 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,491,000 after purchasing an additional 323,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

