SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPWR. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,095.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,744,653 shares of company stock worth $22,874,355 and have sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

