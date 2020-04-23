SunTrust Banks Comments on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. 64,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,141. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,792,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

