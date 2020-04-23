SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Element Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 113,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $134,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

