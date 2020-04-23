Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $959.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $38.74.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 108,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.