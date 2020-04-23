Suretly Hits Market Cap of $44,139.59 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $44,139.59 and $80.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002472 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.82 or 0.04441495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037362 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.