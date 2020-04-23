Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne (NYSE:TER)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

TER opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

